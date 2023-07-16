Three charged after golf clubs used during Co Down assault

Two men and a woman will appear in court on next month.

Three people have been charged following an reported assault in Co Down on Saturday.

Police attended an altercation in the Dominic Street area of Newry on Saturday July 15, during which it is understood golf clubs were used.

Following the incident, police had appealed to the public not to share video footage online.

A man, aged 22, has been charged with a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have both been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

All three are due to appear at Newry Magistrate’s Court on Friday August 11.