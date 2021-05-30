Three charged over police impersonation scam

Police investigating reports of fraud involving scammers impersonating police officers have charged three men with false representation.

The men – aged 25, 26 and 32-years-of-age – were arrested by police on Saturday.

All three are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man also arrested as part of the ongoing investigation have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police said they have been granted a court extension for a further 36 hours to question a 28-year-old man, who remains in custody at this time.