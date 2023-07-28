Three charged with drug offences after arrest in England and Newry

Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit have charged three people following searches in the North East of England and Newry.

A 39-year-old man, arrested in Newry, and a 39-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both arrested in England, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 22.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to drug importation and follows a search of a van in the Belfast Harbour area last year, December 20.

A large quantity of suspected Class B drugs were seized and a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged.