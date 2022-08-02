Three children taken to hospital and vehicle left on its side following Belfast crash

Scene of the crash on the Andersonstown Road

Three children have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in west Belfast which left one of cars on its side.

The emergency services are in attendance at the collision outside a pub in Andersonstown on Tuesday afternoon.

Social media images from the scene show a white car involved in the incident was left on its side.

The PSNI said the incident happened at around 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 15:28 following reports of a 2 vehicle RTC on Andersonstown Road. NIAS despatched 2 rapid response paramedics and 3 emergency crews to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, 3 patients were taken by ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

Local MLA Gerry Carroll tweeted: “This looks like a serious accident. I hope everyone is safe and ok after it.”

The incident itself has now been cleared from the road, however knock on delays are expected to remain for some time.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 3.30pm in the Anderstonstown Road area of west Belfast today, Tuesday 2nd August.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Three children were taken to hospital following the collision for treatment.

“There are no further details at this time.”