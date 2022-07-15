Three cyclists and two cars in Co Fermanagh collision

Three cyclists have been taken to hospital following a collision in Co Fermanagh.

Police attended the scene on Killadeas Road in Lisnarick shortly before 1pm on Friday.

Two cars were involved in the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that paramedics also attended the scene.

“The cyclists were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be serious at this time,” they added.

“Enquiries are continuing.

“There are no further details at this time.”