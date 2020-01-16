Three days of health strikes averted as workers accept deal

Health workers are to suspend strike action after a deal was reached that will see them paid the same as their colleagues in Great Britain.

Health Minister Robin Swann has also agreed to implement a range of measures to increase staff levels in the NHS to improve patient safety and conditions for workers.

The breakthrough came after a number of days of intense negotiations involving Mr Swann and the four unions involved in industrial action.

It lifts the threat of three further days of crippling strike action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) planned for next week. It also means plans for civil servants, teachers and private sector workers to join NHS employees on the picket lines are likely to be shelved.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Swann said: "This has been a very difficult time but I believe everyone across the health and social care system can now move forward together.

"Today's announcement will be welcomed by many - not least by patients and of course staff who took industrial action with a very heavy heart.

"I want to again pay a heartfelt tribute to our nurses and other health workers and the great work they do."

He added: "I recognise, of course, that there is still a lot of work to be done."

The Northern Ireland board of the RCN is due to consult with its members here regarding the next step, while the framework provided by Mr Swann will be discussed by the organisation's UK Council today.

RCN's Northern Ireland director Pat Cullen said: "This has been a long, difficult road for nurses, but after the unprecedented decision to take strike action, our members finally have something concrete to consider relating to both the restoration of pay parity and safe staffing.

"The progress this week is testament to having political leadership in place following three years of standing still.

"We firmly believe this movement towards a better and more sustainable health and social care service is because the voice of nursing not only spoke up but was heard."

Unison is also balloting members over Mr Swann's proposals and recommending they accept.

Regional secretary Patricia McKeown said: "While we are heartened that our new Health Minister and the Executive have kept their word, there are two groups in this society that really deserve the credit for getting us close to the resolution of this dispute.

"Our members have shown incredible determination and compassion and the public have been unswerving in their support."