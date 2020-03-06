Three escape injury as Coleraine homes targeted in shooting attacks

Police scour the scene of the shooting in Coleraine. Pic Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Three people escaped injury after two homes were targeted in shooting attacks in Coleraine.

In the first incident a shot was fired through the front window of a house in Oakvale Park at around 4.30am on Friday.

A woman in her 40s, one man aged in his 30s and a teenage male were inside the property during the incident, but were not injured.

Shortly before 8.30am, it was reported to police that a number of shots had been fired at another property in the Oakvale Park area overnight.

No one was inside the property, but damage was reported to a living room window at the front of the property.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna added: "These reckless acts in a residential area shows the complete disregard for members of the local community who live here. Those responsible have absolutely no justification for their actions and have no support within the area.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 123 06/03/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous."