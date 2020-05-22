Three escape injury in Coleraine home gun attack

A house in the Danes Hill Road area of Coleraine where a woman and two men escaped injury as shots were fired at the house in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Shots were fired at the front door and window of a home in the Danes Hill Road area at around 1.30am on Friday.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: "Thankfully, none of the occupants in the house - two men, aged in their 20s and 60s, and a woman aged in her 60s - were injured.

“However, they have been left badly shaken by this reckless act, which could have had devastating results.

"There is absolutely no place for attacks like this in society, and I am appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to call us.

"We are working to establish a motive for this attack and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles or persons, to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 91 of 22/05/20, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."