Three health unions accept deal to end their strikes in Northern Ireland, but Nipsa members vow to continue

Crippling strike action by three major health unions has been called off after they reached a deal with the Health Minister.

In one of his first jobs after taking up the post, Robin Swann put forward a series of proposals to bring to an end industrial action by thousands of NHS workers.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Unison and Unite then agreed to suspend industrial action and brought the proposals to their members.

Yesterday, they announced they have accepted the offer and there will be no further strike action, a move welcomed by the UUP minister.

However, Mr Swann still faces significant challenges in the coming months as public service union Nipsa is continuing industrial action, saying "the majority of staff will see below-inflation pay rises with some owing money due to increased pension contributions".

Mr Swann has also been warned that he must act urgently to open a new medical school to halt a workforce crisis in the medical profession and ensure there are enough doctors to provide a safe service.

Meanwhile, community pharmacists are becoming increasingly angry at their working conditions and have claimed patients could come to harm as a result of NHS underfunding.

Announcing the decision to call off further strike action yesterday, Pat Cullen, director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), said: "The past few months have been amongst the most turbulent and pressurised that nurses have ever seen. It was unprecedented, not just in Northern Ireland, but for RCN members anywhere to go on strike.

"Nurses had come to the conclusion that in order to protect patients, they had no choice. This was neither an easy decision, nor one that was taken lightly.

"As I stood on picket lines with my colleagues, we felt the weight of the health service and the people of Northern Ireland on our shoulders, but we knew it was the right thing to do - for patients."

Ms Cullen said it is now imperative that Mr Swann ensures that all proposed measures to address staffing levels are implemented in full.

"We recognise that it may take some time to resolve this crisis but the sooner we begin, the sooner this will happen and we cannot afford to wait one more day," she said.

Unison regional secretary Patricia McKeown said: "We will continue to work intensively with the Department of Health to implement the agreement both in relation to pay and to deliver all aspects of the proposals on safe staffing without delay.

"We recognise that the Health Minister moved quickly after his appointment to endorse this agreement.

"We expect the minister and the Department to ensure that it is now implemented swiftly."

Thousands of appointments, operations and other services were cancelled during the strike action, with health officials and unions blaming one another for the disruption.

Stormont Executive commitments on health parity and staffing investment are expected to cost £170m in 2020/21. This is part of the £661m extra that Mr Swann has said he needs for the forthcoming year in order to maintain existing services and meet the commitments set out in the New Decade, New Approach document.