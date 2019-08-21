Three held after woman dragged from car and beaten in front of family in Derry

Three men were arrested in Londonderry after children witnessed a 30-year-old woman being pulled from her car in a housing estate and assaulted

Three men were arrested in Londonderry after children witnessed a 30-year-old woman being pulled from her car in a housing estate and assaulted.

The trio - aged 58, 32 and 25 - were arrested following the serious assault at the St Brecan's Park area of the Waterside at tea time on Sunday.

Another woman, aged 20, was also assaulted as she tried to intervene. Neither of the women suffered life-threatening injuries.

Residents said the weekend attack was just one of the latest in the area.

One mother who lives in the street said her young daughter witnessed the incident and was left traumatised.

"My nine-year-old daughter was out playing in the park when she saw this happening," said the mother, who was too afraid to be identified.

"She has been left absolutely traumatised by this.

"There have been several very violent incidents in the street over the last couple of months.

"Last week my daughter witnessed a man being stabbed in the back of the head with a bottle. There is ongoing drug abuse, brawls and fights constantly out on the street. It's just awful.

"Myself and other residents have been in contact with the police and Apex, who maintain the homes in this area. Nothing seems to be done about it.

"Last night there were armed police in the street and forensics officers. My daughter and other children have seen violence and people hurt. That's not something they should be witnessing.

"My daughter has been left with panic attacks and now there is the latest attack. I hope that those who were injured are okay."

Police appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward. A PSNI spokesman said: "Sometime between 6.35pm and 6.45pm, it was reported that a 30-year-old female was driving in a car in the area when she was pulled from the vehicle by a number of males and assaulted.

"It was reported the female was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A member of the public, a 20-year-old female, who attempted to intervene was also assaulted during the incident. Her injuries are not believed to be serious. All three men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1468 18/08/19.

Apex, the company tasked with maintaining St Brecan's Park, said it was looking into the issues.

"Apex is fully aware of the recent issues and have been liaising with our tenants and relevant agencies," said a spokesperson.

"Apex is investigating these incidents and will take action as appropriate in line with our antisocial behaviour policy and procedures."