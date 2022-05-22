Three held over Gilford murder of Eamonn O’Hanlon released unconditionally by police

Eamonn 'Spud' O’Hanlon#, 36, was murdered in Gilford, Co Down on Saturday police.

The scene in Gilford, Co Down following the stabbing of Eamonn O’Hanlon (PressEye)

Three people arrested in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Eamonn O’Hanlon have been released unconditionally by police overnight.

Mr O’Hanlon died in Gilford in Co Down in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The PSNI confirmed a fourth person arrested in connection with the killing remains in custody.

Mr O'Hanlon was stabbed in the Hill Street area of the village and later died from his injuries.

The DUP’s Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the Gilford community was “in shock”.

“Our prayers this morning are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend,” she added.

“It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations.

“Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene.

“If anyone has any information, please come forward and report it to the police.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, can contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 262 21/05/22.