Three held over murder bid on man in Ballymoney

Police said three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been treated for a head injury after being found lying at the back of a leisure centre in Co Antrim.

Police said three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers received a report at 7.40pm on Sunday of an injured male in Ballymoney.

He had been found on the ground on a pathway close to football pitches at the back of the leisure centre on Garryduff Road in the town.

"Officers responded and located a man who had sustained a head injury," the PSNI said yesterday.

"The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains this evening.

"Three men aged 54, 28 and 24 years old were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."

They were in police custody yesterday evening.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1408 03/01/21.