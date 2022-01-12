Three horses killed after animals on loose at Belfast International Airport

Three horses have died after a group of the unattended animals were filmed walking along a road close to Belfast International Airport on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the animals died as a result of collisions involving vehicles on the Ballyrobin Road near the airport and added that the incident is now being investigated.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Three horses died as a result of collisions involving vehicles travelling on the Ballyrobin Road on Tuesday evening.

“The road was closed for a short time whilst officers cleared a number of other horses from the carriageway but has since re-opened. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”

The police closed the road for a time after the animals were discovered at around 5.30pm.

Officers worked to clear the road as quickly as possible, with an update issued just after 7pm to say the matter was resolved.

In social media footage posted online, the horses could be seen trotting over a road not far from the airport entrance.

In a second video on Twitter, the horses could be seen trotting outside the Maldron Hotel, near the airport entrance.

Posting the clip of the animals on Twitter, one person said: “Waiting for the bus at Belfast Airport, but considering other forms of transport.”