Three-hundred Housing Executive workers taking strike action over pay dispute

Workers at Northern Ireland’s Housing Executive are taking strike action after management “failed” to meet a pay claim.

Unite the union has now given the body seven day notice of strike action for its 300 members.

Industrial action will begin on Monday, September 5, and will remain in place for four weeks.

Unite said the strike has been called after management “failed to make any offer whatsoever to improve pay and meet the pay claim” of its members.

Workers’ demands include a cash payment, alongside a consolidated two pay point increase above the National Joint Council national pay offer for 2021-22, which is 1.75%.

Workers at the Housing Executive engaged in two strikes earlier in the year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham offered her full support to the Housing Executive workers.

“Retail price inflation is already above 12% and is widely forecast to hit 18% by the end of the year,” she said.

“In such a cost of living crisis, workers need a decent pay increase to protect themselves and their families.

“In announcing this four week strike, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive workers can count on the full support of my union as they fight to win a decent pay increase.

“The NIHE should make an offer to the workers and they should do that as soon as possible.”

Regional Officer for Unite Michael Keenan warned the strike was likely to have a severe impact on Housing Executive services.

“NIHE bosses failed to bring forward any concrete proposals to address the pay claim of Unite’s members,” he stated.

“They have left their employees with no alternative but to recommence strike action.

“Workplace reps at the Housing Executive are reporting that the service is already facing huge pressures. We are warning that bosses are bringing about a strike that will have potentially severe impact on the services offered by the Housing Executive to tenants.

“The blame for this rests entirely with the Housing Executive which has failed to seriously attempt to resolve this dispute.”

The Housing Executive has been approached for comment.