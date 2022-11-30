Three in hospital, one person in ‘critical condition’ following Co Down crash

The road was closed for several hours.

Three people have been hospitalised with one in a critical condition following a three-vehicle crash outside Clough in Co Down on Tuesday afternoon.

The PSNI said the collision on the Castlewellan Road happened at around 4.15pm and involved a Kia Picanto, Mini Cooper and Renault HGV lorry.

PSNI Inspector MacDonald said: “Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One person remains in a critical condition at this time. The Castlewellan Road has since reopened to traffic.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1313 of 29/11/22.”