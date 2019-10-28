Three injured after brawl outside Ballymena bar

Three people have been injured during a disturbance outside a bar in Northern Ireland

Police received a report at 10:50pm, on Sunday, October 27, of an incident at a licensed premises in the Waring Street area of Ballymena .

The disturbance, which "spilled outside and onto the street", involved a number of males and the use of weapons, including a flick baton. Four people were arrested following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Toni Lenaghan said: “Three men attended hospital for treatment of their injuries, including head injuries and a broken arm, none of which are believed to be life threatening.

“Three men, aged 30, 31 and 38 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. A 56-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances. All four men remain in custody this morning, assisting us with our enquiries.

“As our investigation to establish exactly what occurred and a motive for what happened continues, I want to appeal to anyone who was in the bar, or in the vicinity, around this time last night and who may have witnessed what occurred to get in touch with us.

"I am also appealing to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1995 of 27/101/19.”