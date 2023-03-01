Three injured in knife incident in Co Fermanagh village

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the PSNI

A quiet Co Fermanagh village has been shocked by a violent incident involving knives and other weapons which led to three men being treated in hospital for injuries.

All three received injuries to their heads and bodies in the incident in the Mill Green area of Derrygonnelly last night (Tuesday).

House windows were also smashed, which local sources fear is linked to an ongoing feud.

Alex Baird, Ulster Unionist councillor for Erne West, who lives close to the area where the stabbing occurred, said the incident was shocking for what is essentially a “quiet, rural village”.

Adam Gannon, SDLP councillor for Erne West, said the local community was concerned.

“This is a shocking incident involving weapons that has left multiple people injured and damage caused to a property,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The local community is concerned at what has taken place. Nobody wants to see incidents like this occurring on their doorstep.

“We know that knife crime can often end with tragic consequences and there can be no place for weapons on our streets.

“I would ask anyone with any information about what took place here to come forward and assist police with their investigation.”

Sinn Fein councillor Chris McCaffrey said Tuesday night’s incident “was a shocking act of violence”.

“The community is stunned that something like this has happened. We don’t want to see these violent crimes happen as part of normal society.

“This shouldn’t happen on people’s doorsteps; communities should feel safe. We utterly condemn this violence.”

On Wednesday morning, the PSNI confirmed that three men, aged 36, 39 and 45, were all injured in the incident.

Officers later cordoned off the New Line and Mill Green areas to allow for investigation, both of which have since reopened.

All three men involved sustained head injuries and lacerations thought to have been caused by knives and other weapons.

The PSNI also added that several windows at a property were smashed.

One man was later taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Co Derry, where his condition remains unknown. The other men were treated for their injuries at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent was last night released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who was in the Mill Line area at around 8.20pm on Tuesday night and witnessed what happened is asked to contact police in Enniskillen on 101, quoting reference 1881 28/02/23. Information can also be provided using our online form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”