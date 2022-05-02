Three masked men with baseball bat invade home of pensioner in Carryduff burglary

Three masked men armed with a baseball bat forced their way into a property in Carryduff and rifled through the home for 45 minutes as a woman in her 70s was told not to move.

Detectives in Lisburn have launched an investigation into the burglary, which took place in the Frankhill Park area around 9.15pm on Saturday.

It was reported that three masked men, wearing dark clothing and blue gloves, entered the house as the elderly woman was watching television.

The intruders got into the property through a back door with one of the three men carrying a wooden baseball bat.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Shivers said the woman’s mobile phone was taken from her and one of the men stayed with her while the other two proceeded to rifle through rooms and cupboards in the home.

“This ordeal lasted around 45 minutes and, although she was not injured, this was sure to have been a frightening experience,” added the PSNI.

“It is not believed anything was taken during this burglary, the mobile phone was returned before the men left.”

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and they are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist, to call the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 717 of 01/05/22.

Alternatively, reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.