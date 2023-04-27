Three members of same family who were killed in Tyrone crash named locally

Police plea for people not to share ‘inappropriate photographs’ of accident scene

The crash happened on the A5 Tullyvar Road near Aughnacloy just before 7.20am this morning. Credit: Presseye

The scene of a fatal crash near Aughnacloy Golf Club in County Tyrone. Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 27-4-2023 — © Photopress Belfast

Three people from the same extended family have died in an early morning horror crash in Co Tyrone.

It’s understood two women and a man died and four others were taken to hospital after the collision between a lorry and a minibus near Aughnacloy.

The three deceased are understood to be from the Strabane area. They have been named locally as Dan McKane, Christine Duffy and Julia McSorley.

Father Declan Boland said the family were travelling back from Corby in England where they had been attending the Requiem Mass of Julia’s sister, who was an aunt of the others.

“They were travelling from Dublin, they had just come off the boat, and were going from Dublin through Aughnacloy and on to Strabane when this awful tragedy happened. I got a call about 7.30am,” he explained.

Fr Boland said the victims belong to different parishes in Strabane. Dan lived in the Melmount side, Christine lived in Strabane and Julia lived in Newtownstewart.

He continued: “The whole community is profoundly distressed and deeply saddened. The bodies will not be released for a while because obviously there has to be autopsies.

“Two of the casualties who were taken to hospital have been released. They’re coming home this evening.”

Two others remained in hospital last night.

It is hoped the deceased will be returned home as soon as possible.

“The family are totally shocked,” Fr Boland said. “Because they have heard this, they know it’s true but they’re finding it so difficult to take on board, as you can well imagine.

“The local community are standing supporting them very strongly, coming and going, bringing sandwiches – lots of tears, lots of hugs, lots of prayers, lots of little groups outside the house quietly paying their respects. Just doing what they can at this time.”

There is a grotto near the home of the McKane family where a rosary will be held at 7pm on Friday so local people can gather and pay their respects to those who died and show their solidarity with the injured.

The victims were all travelling in the minibus. The lorry driver sustained minor injuries.

Locals described the accident scene as “carnage”.

Police urged people not to share “inappropriate photographs” which they said had been taken of the aftermath and were published on social media and other platforms.

The collision happened on the A5 Tullyvar Road just before 7.20am on Thursday.

Six ambulances and other emergency services were called to the scene.

A councillor said it was their understanding that a private hire minibus travelling to Strabane was in a collision with a lorry travelling towards Aughnacloy.

The area where the crash happened is about a mile outside Aughnacloy on the road that heads to Ballygawley. The accident occurred close to bend in the road, not far from Tullyvar Waste Disposal site, and close to the entrance to the local golf club.

It is the third triple fatality accident on Co Tyrone’s roads in the last 16 months.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said he knows some of those involved in the latest crash and the Strabane community is "devastated”.

“The accident in Aughnacloy, that has claimed the lives of three local people from this community and left a number of others seriously injured, is an unspeakable tragedy that has devastated a number of families in this area and left the wider community shocked and heartbroken,” he said.

“I know a number of those involved in this crash and our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families as they come to terms with what’s happened.

The crash happened on the A5 Tullyvar Road near Aughnacloy just before 7.20am this morning.

"There’s little we can say to provide any kind of comfort at such a terrible time, but I know the entire community will rally around them in their time of need.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the families involved, this is a needless loss of life that has devastated our community and hit everyone very hard."

Independent councillor for Strabane, Raymond Barr, offered his “sincere condolences” to the family and friends of the bereaved.

"I would like to wish the injured a full and speedy recovery, unfortunately Strabane is no stranger to tragedy but we are a caring and compassionate community and we will be there for these family in the days and weeks ahead,” he added.

Strabane SDLP councillor Jason Barr said the town and community was in mourning.

"A dark cloud will hang over Strabane for the days and weeks to come. Life is so precious,” he said.

Sinn Fein MLA Maolíosa McHugh said: “It is hard to put into words the scale of this tragedy. Neighbours and friends are already rallying around the family and I ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Fr Cathal Devenny, parish priest of Aghaloo and Carnteel, said: "This sounds like an awful, awful tragedy. One that doesn't bear thinking about or imagining.

"This is something that has shocked the entire community here this morning and the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the community will be with the families of those involved.

"They will all need guidance over the coming days and weeks and comfort from relatives and friends in the community."

Dame Arlene Foster, a former Fermanagh-South Tyrone MLA, said it was “an enormous tragedy” and her prayers are with all those involved.

Ulster Unionist councillor Meta Graham said it was her understanding that a private hire minibus was travelling back from London via Dublin to Strabane when it was in a collision with the lorry, which was travelling towards Aughnacloy.

"This must be a dreadfully anxious time for those family members and friends waiting on news of their loved ones,” she said.

“I would like to thank all the emergency services for their prompt response at what would surely have been a traumatic experience for all involved.”

However, there was a plea from police about images of the crash scene.

The PSNI said it was aware of inappropriate photographs taken of the scene being shared online. Superintendent Mervyn Seffen, Mid Ulster District Commander, said: "Three people have sadly lost their lives in this tragic collision and our thoughts are with their family and friends today. Do not add to their distress by viewing or sharing these images."

DUP councillor Mark Robinson, who lives locally, said: “This is devastating. Our hearts go to the families impacted by this worst imaginable news. In a split second families have had their lives turned upside down.”

He added: "I've been told that it was carnage whenever the crews arrived this morning … I think it has been a devastating scene for everybody involved and our thoughts go out to those personnel involved in helping at the scene.”

UUP MLA Tom Elliott said he was “thinking and praying for those involved”.

The accident took place on part of the A5 road used by cross-border traffic heading between Dublin and the north-west.

An upgrade to the road has been long delayed.

The proposed A5 Western Transport Corridor, announced in 2007, had proposed 85km (53 miles) of new trunk road between Newbuildings, outside of Derry, and Aughnacloy. However, work has not yet got under way.