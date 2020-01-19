Three men arrested after being stabbed in Belfast city centre brawl

The Great Northern Mall on Great Victoria Street where three men were stab during a fight on Saturday evening. Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Three men have been arrested after being involved in a brawl in Belfast city centre in which they were all stabbed.

Police believe the men, aged 23, 29 and 38, were involved in a fight in the Great Northern Mall on Great Victoria Street at around 7.15pm on Saturday.

One of those injured was found by police at the scene, while the other two were located on the Dublin Road.

All three men were treated for non-life threatening injuries and have since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

PSNI Inspector Jamie Hughes said: “At this time we believe that only the three men in custody were involved in this incident, however we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.

"Great Victoria Street and the Dublin Road would have been busy at the time and we are certain that a number of people would have seen the altercation unfold and may not yet have spoken to police.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7.15pm or anyone who captured mobile phone or dash cam footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 1549 18/0120.”

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown said he was shocked by the incident.

"This is particularly concerning as this is a very busy area at that time of week, with groups of friends and families out for dinner and entertainment, and it doesn't bear thinking about what could have happened," he said.

"Knives have no place on our streets and the community will be in shock that this has happened in their area."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.