Three men arrested after occupant assaulted during north Belfast burglary

Three men have been arrested following a burglary and serious assault in north Belfast.

Two intruders forced their way inside a flat in the New Lodge Road area on Friday morning.

A male occupant was assaulted and the property was damaged during the incident which happened at around 3.40am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and arrested three men, aged 28, 29 and 30, on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting police and obstructing police.

"The men remain in custody at this time.”

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact officers at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 194 09/06/23.