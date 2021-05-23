Three men arrested after properties and cars damaged in Omagh

Police in Omagh have arrested three men following disturbances in the Clonmore Gardens and Meelmore Drive areas of the town earlier today.

Shortly before midday on Sunday, it was reported that an altercation was taking place involving a number of men.

Damage was caused to two properties and cars were also damaged in Meelmore Drive during the incident.

Three men, aged 25, 30 and 36 were arrested under suspicion of a number of offences including assault, possession an offensive weapon and driving offences.

All three are currently in custody assisting police with their inquiries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

They have appealed to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 820 23/05/21.

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/