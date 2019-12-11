Three men arrested by police investigating ATM thefts over the past year

Three men have been arrested in Omagh on suspicion of theft offences by detectives investigating recent ATM thefts.

The men, aged 24, 25 and 26, were detained following searches in the Omagh and Seskinore areas on Wednesday, where a number of items were seized for further examination.

The suspects have been taken to Omagh Police Station where they is being questioned by detectives probing thefts and attempted thefts in Omagh, Fintona and Irvinestown over the past year.

Detective Superintendent Rowan Moore said: "ATM thefts cause loss and devastation, both to the business owners and to the local communities, many of whom are rural and depend on their local ATM provision for access to cash. During our investigation we have seen the positive result of the community and police working together to catch those we believe are responsible for the theft of ATMS.

"However, we are not complacent and we continue to focus on doing everything we can to catch those responsible for previous incidents and prevent further thefts.

"In the run up to the busy festive period, more people will be visiting ATMs and I would encourage the public to let us know if they see anything suspicious. Construction work is also likely to come to a halt over the holidays and I would encourage those who own or use heavy plant machinery to be mindful of the risk and take every possible step to secure and immobilise machinery.

"If criminals cannot steal diggers, they cannot tear out ATMs. This will also mean that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed or burnt out," he said.

"We continue to have teams of detectives investigating the attacks and local police will continue to carry out patrols in areas which could be vulnerable to an attack."