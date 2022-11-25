Three men arrested by police investigating ‘serious criminality’ in Dundonald

Three men have been arrested as part of a PSNI operation “investigating serious criminality” in Dundonald.

The men aged 35, 41 and 43-years-old were all arrested when their vehicle was stopped by officers in Lisburn on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The 41 year old was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act and the other two men were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of class A drugs. All three men remain in custody at this time.

“The investigation is ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with any information or concerns about criminality in Dundonald to contact them in Lisburn on 101.”