Three men arrested following north Belfast attempted burglary

Three men have been arrested following an incident at flats in north Belfast in the early hours of Thursday.

The men, aged 34,35 and 42-years-old-age were arrested by police on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted aggravated burglary and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident was reported to police at around 4.45am on Thursday morning.

The three men were in a block of flat at Hill Street in the area, with police confirming they were “attempting to smash their way inside” a number of the flats.

Police said the men are currently assisting detectives with their enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 157 13/05/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”