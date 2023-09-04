Three men arrested following recovery of suspected firearm and £4,000 worth of drugs in Newtownards

Some of the items seized by police following a proactive policing operation at addresses in Newtownards and Newtownabbey on Saturday 2nd September, after a car was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Newtownards on Friday 1st September.

Three men have been arrested after £4,000 of cannabis and a suspected firearm was recovered by police in Newtownards on Friday.

At around 11:40pm, a vehicle parked at the Castlebawn Drive area was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £4,000 and around £2,000 in cash were recovered from the vehicle.

Three men aged 25, 24 and 21 years old were arrested on suspicion of various related drugs offences. All three men were subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Subsequent searches were carried out at an address in the Newtownards area and two residential premises in the Newtownabbey area on Saturday.

A number of items were recovered, including a suspected firearm and suspected firearm components, a large number of counterfeit goods and weapons seized which have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

A quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs and other drugs paraphernalia were also seized.

Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “This proactive policing operation involving officers across local policing districts and detectives from our criminal investigation department provides another example of our robust approach in taking drugs off our streets.

"We are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.

“The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives. We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade.”

The police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.