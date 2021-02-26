Three men arrested in Ballycastle stabbing probe released on bail

Police at the scene of stabbing in Ballycastle

Three men who were arrested after another was stabbed in a Co Antrim seaside town on Thursday have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

It's after a report was received by police at 7.50am that a man had been stabbed at a house in Fogarty Crescent, Ballycastle.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

The three other men, aged 26, 29 and 32, were arrested on Thursday but have now been released.