Three men arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

The men were arrested in Belfast, Co Antrim and Co Tyrone

Three men are being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in connection with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in February after being arrested on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

“The men are aged 45, 47 and 58. They were arrested in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast respectively,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, and remain in custody at this time.”

DCI John Caldwell: 'We will get through it together'

31 arrests have now been made in the course of the investigation, with police indicating the figure includes those who have been arrested more than once.

DCI Caldwell (48) was shot repeatedly in front of his son at around 8pm on February 22 after he finished coaching a youth football team.

Two men dressed in dark waterproof clothing approached the victim at the rear of his car and opened fire, striking him several times in front of his teenage son and a number of other children nearby.

The gunmen made their getaway in a Ford Fiesta discovered on fire later that night.

DCI Caldwell was seriously wounded and spent nearly two months recovering in hospital.

Mr Caldwell picked up a Special Recognition accolade at Friday night’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, where he told those present that the bond between him and the children he was coaching at the time of the incident would never be broken.

“We will be forever connected by the dreadful events of February 22,” he said.

“I am just sorry that these innocent children, including my own son, were subjected to such a harrowing ordeal.

“They witnessed horrors that night that no children should ever have to.

“My first thoughts were to shout to them to run to safety.

“I’ve known these kids for years and we had just finished a coaching session when the attack took place.

“I’m so glad my son and his friends were not injured, although I appreciate any psychological trauma will take longer to recover from.

“We will get through it together. They are a great bunch of kids and I am humbled by their nomination.”

Seven people have appeared in court charged in connection with the attempted murder.

Coalisland man Brian Carron (38), of Claremount Drive, is charged alongside Omagh men Jonathan McGinty (28) from St Julian’s Downs; Gavin Coyle (45) from Killybrack Mews; Robert McLean (28) and James Ivor McLean (72) and Alan McFarland (47) of all Deverney Park and Gortin man Matthew McLean (33) of Glenpark Road, with attempting to murder DCI Caldwell.

Matthew McLean, McFarland and McGinty are further accused of preparing for acts of terrorism by the provision of vehicles.

Carron and Coyle are further accused of belonging to the IRA.

The case against all seven accused will be mentioned again later this month.