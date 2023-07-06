Three men arrested in connection with claim of responsibility made following DCI Caldwell murder bid

Three men have been arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

The men, who are aged 23, 25 and 36, were arrested in Londonderry.

They were arrested under the Terrorism Act, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone in February.

The dissident republican group known as the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, with police investigating if the group may have been assisted by members of a criminal gang.

It comes after three men were remanded in custody after appearing in court on Wednesday July 5.

Dungannon Magistrates’ Court heard the police investigation remains ongoing, with outstanding searches to be carried out, and the guns used in the attack not having yet been found.

Read more Three men remanded on charges in connection with attempted murder of detective

Appearing via videolink, Tony Slevin, 47, of Derryloughan Avenue, Coalisland, was charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

John Gallagher, 45, of Church Drive, Newtownabbey and James McSorley, 58, of Chichester Mews, Belfast were also charged with preparation of terrorist acts as well as possession of articles for use in terrorism and providing property for the purpose of terrorism.

Lawyers for Mr Slevin and Mr McSorley made applications for bail for their clients.

The detective inspector said police opposed bail for the men, and said that potential evidence in the case had been destroyed, including cars set alight and CCTV interfered with, as well as difficulty getting co-operation from the local community.

An application for bail for Mr Gallagher is set to be made next week.

In May, seven men appeared at the same court on charges in connection with the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell.