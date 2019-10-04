Three men arrested in connection with 'dissident republican' arson attacks in west Belfast released

The arson attack on a car in the Lagmore View Road area of Dunmurry during the early hours of Sunday July 14.

Three men arrested by anti-terror cops investigating arson attacks thought to be carried out by dissident republican's in west Belfast have been released.

Two men, aged in their 20s, arrested on Thursday, have been released following questioning.

A man aged in his 40s has been released pending a report to the PPS. The incidents remain under investigation.

The trio had been arrested in connection with arson attacks carried out at two properties in the Lagmore area in the early hours of 14th and 16th July.

Cars parked at the houses were set alight and destroyed.

Police believe the attacks were carried out by a dissident republican group in the area.