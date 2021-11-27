Three men arrested in INLA investigation

Three men have been arrested by police officers investigating crime linked to the Irish National Liberation Army.

The men, aged 37, 42 and 46, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and five properties in west Belfast were also searched.

A suspected firearm found during the search of one property has been taken away for examination, police said.

The arrests were made in relation to a paramilitary display during a parade in the Divis area of west Belfast on May 30.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders said: “Our investigation into the paramilitary display in the Divis area and activities linked to the INLA are continuing.

“I would appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or any criminality in the area, to contact the police by calling 101. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”