Three men arrested in Oglaigh na hEireann investigation released

Three men arrested and questioned by police investigating the dissident republican group Oglaigh na hEireann under the Terrorism Act have been released.

The men, aged 55, 46 and 33, were arrested by officers from the Terrorism Investigation Unit on Tuesday. The investigation into criminality linked to the group continues.

The 33-year-old was also reported to the Public Prosecution Service for the alleged offences of belonging to or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation and wearing clothing or having articles as a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.

Meanwhile, in a later update police confirmed a fourth man aged 52-years-old who was also arrested has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.