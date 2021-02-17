Three men arrested in UVF investigation over Pitt Park gathering

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on February 2.

Three men have been arrested by police investigating a gathering of men in east Belfast earlier this month.

A large group of men gathered in the Pitt Park area on February 2 during an incident which has been described as a UVF show of strength.

The men aged 58, 56 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences.

Police said the arrests were part of an investigation into the activities of the East Belfast UVF.

Video circulated of the incident on social media showing more than two dozen men with their faces covered walking through the area, off the Newtownards Road.

Police then arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd. It is understood the gathering was linked to an internal row within the UVF and the arrival of police prevented an attack on a home.

Detectives from PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch and the Paramilitary Crime Task Force are conducting a number of searches in east Belfast and Lisburn on Wednesday morning.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: “Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to East Belfast UVF is continuing at pace and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act. Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite.

“We continue to gather and examine all available evidence in order to determine who was in Pitt Park on 2 February 2021 and I would appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”