Three men arrested in UVF investigation over Pitt Park gathering

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on February 2.

Three men have been arrested on Friday by police investigating a large gathering of loyalists in east Belfast earlier this month.

The men, two aged 53 and one aged 34 were arrested by detectives from from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences following a gathering of men in Pitt Park on February 2.

Police have linked the gathering off the Lower Newtownards Road to the east Belfast UVF.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: "Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to east Belfast UVF is continuing, and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act. Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite.

"I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”

It follows a number of arrests in connection with the incident after four other men aged 33, 35, 46 and 54 arrested earlier this week were released on Thursday, with reports to be prepared for consideration by the Public Prosecution Service.

Searches have also been carried out in east Belfast and Newtownards.