Three men arrested on suspicion of rape following 'serious sexual assault' in Newtownards

The alleged incident happened in the Londonderry Park area of the Portaferry Road. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape following the report of a serious sexual assault in Newtownards.

The attack happened in the Londonderry Park area on the Portaferry Road in the town early on Sunday morning.

Police said that around 6.25am a woman reported she had been assaulted by a number of men in the area a short time earlier.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday morning, while two other men aged 18 and 19 were arrested a few hours later on suspicion of the same offence.

All three men are in police custody.

Newtownards Alliance councillor Nick Mathison said: “I am shocked and appalled by this incident and my thoughts are with the victim at this difficult time.

“Attacks such as these send shockwaves through the local community. It is disturbing such an incident could take place in our town. We must ensure the streets are safe for all.

“I urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”

Detective Sergeant Lennon has appealed for anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 554 of 15/09/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.