Three men cautioned for setting dogs on hares in Co Antrim

Three men have been cautioned in Ballymena for hare coursing, after two dead hares were found by police responding to a report of poaching on Sunday.

The report was made around noon in relation to activity in the Shillnavogy Road area.

Hare coursing is illegal, but typically involves setting two dogs on a hare. The dogs are then judged on how closely they follow the hare and whether they can kill it.

PSNI Sergeant Richard McNeill said: “When officers arrived at the location, they became aware of an empty blue Vauxhall vehicle that was reported to have been involved in the incident.

“Officers remained at the vehicle until three males returned, who claimed to be out walking their dogs.

“A search of the vehicle was subsequently carried out and two hares were located inside the vehicle and seized by officers.

“The two hares found were unfortunately already dead. The three men, aged 26, 27 and 50, were interviewed in relation to the matter and a file will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.”

Sergeant McNeill added: “Hare coursing is an illegal activity and can cause serious suffering to the hares involved.

“Please be aware that we take these types of reports very seriously, and will work with our partners to address wildlife concerns in local areas.”

The PSNI have asked that anyone who can assist with the ongoing investigation into the incident contact them via 101.