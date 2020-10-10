Three men charged after Cookstown £600k cocaine seizure

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit seize suspected cocaine at drugs manufacturing factory in Cookstown.

Three men have been charged after police seized cocaine estimated to be worth £600,000 after a drugs factory was uncovered in Cookstown.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit executed the planning operation on Thursday night and seized quantities of drugs.

A large quantity of drugs paraphernalia, £10,000 in cash and a high-end car were also seized.

The men, aged 25, 27 and 28-years-old, have been charged with a number of drug-related offences, including Possession of a Class A controlled drug and Possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. They have also been charged with Possessing Criminal Property.

All three are due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday.

"As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police said a number of men were actively manufacturing and preparing drugs for distribution and wearing chemical suits when police arrived at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: “The operation also involved five searches within the last 24 hours of residential and commercial premises in the Mid Ulster area, where a significant number of children’s party equipment and other leisure equipment and vehicles were seized.

“This demonstrates the range of criminality this organised crime gang, which operates on an international scale, is involved in.

“I believe our actions have significantly disrupted the crime gang’s activities.

“The scale and nature of the operation has demonstrated the capacity, capability and intention of the gang, which is to cause fear and harm to individuals, local communities and wider society. They seek to profit from exploiting vulnerable people.

“Drugs cause significant harm. Not only do they pose a risk to the lives of people who take them, but also to their families who deal with the distressing fall out associated with drugs, including debt and intimidation.

"People who bring these drugs into our communities do not care about this pain and misery, instead they only care about the significant profits they can make.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue its relentless pursuit of those engaged in drugs criminality."