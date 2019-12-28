Three men charged after Lisburn assault

The incident took place in Lisburn on Thursday

A 53-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a serious assault in Lisburn on Thursday.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.

It's after a 55-year-old sustained a fractured skull during an altercation between a group of man on Sloan Street.

Two men aged 24 and 27 have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and the 24 year old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.

All three men are expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.