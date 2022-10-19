Three men charged after theft of thousands of pounds of electronic goods

Three men have been charged after electronic goods worth thousands of pounds were stolen from high street shops across Northern Ireland on at least seven occasions.

The PSNI said the three men included a 19-year-old and two 20-year-olds.

One of the 20-year-old men has been charged with five counts of theft, going equipped for theft, attempted theft, burglary of a non-dwelling premises and attempted burglary of a non-dwelling premises.

The other has been charged with going equipped for theft.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old has been charged with three counts of theft, burglary of a non-dwelling premises, attempted theft and going equipped for theft.

The three men are due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the thefts took place at four stores in Belfast, Newry, Lisburn and Bangor between September and October, with items stolen including a laptop worth around £1,400, the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max and six other new mobile phones, as well as £1,450 in cash.