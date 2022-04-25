Three men charged following incident involving two vehicles in Tates Avenue

Three men have been charged with a number of offences following an incident on Tates Avenue in south Belfast at the weekend.

Police said they received a report of the incident on Saturday evening. Footage has also emerged on social media.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

The two other men, aged 28 and 25, have been charged with affray, criminal damage, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 25-year-old has also been charged with other motoring offences.

All three are expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

An 18-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of related offences remains in police custody at this time.