Three men charged following Newry burglary

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland.

Three men have been charged following an aggravated burglary at a house in Newry on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a property in the Springfarm Heights area.

The men have been charged with a number of offences including two counts of aggravated burglary and driving related offences.

They have been charged to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.