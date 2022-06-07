Three men charged in connection with drugs supply offences

Three men have been charged for drug offences following searches in Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have charged the men in relation to Class A and B drug offences following searches on Monday.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug. A 42-year-old man was also charged with the same offence.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man was charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

The three men are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 7.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.