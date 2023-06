The men will face court on Thursday (PA)

Three men are due to appear in court charged in connection with a feud between drugs gangs in the North Down and Ards area.

The men, aged 31, 39 and 48, have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray.

It is in relation to a report of unlawful assembly in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on April 6.

The men are to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.