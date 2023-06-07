Three men charged in connection with Newtownards UDA feud

Three men have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray in Newtownards, in connection with the ongoing UDA feud.

The men were arrested after it was reported that threats were made to a man in a Weaver’s Grange property on April 6.

All three are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At around 8pm on 6th April, it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area. It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

“Three men aged 48, 39 and 31 years old have now been arrested on suspicion of affray and unlawful assembly. The men are currently in police custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.