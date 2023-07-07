Three men charged in connection with responsibility claim in Caldwell case

Three men have been charged in connection with the claim of responsibility for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

The men, aged 23, 25 and 36, have been charged with possessing articles for use in terrorism.

An attempted murder investigation was launched by police after Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh in February.

The senior detective spent several weeks in intensive care following the incident.

He was seen in public for the first time following the incident at a garden party at Royal Hillsborough in May, during a visit by the King and Queen, where he had a private audience with Charles.

The three men are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.