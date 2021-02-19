Three men charged over loyalist gathering in east Belfast

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on February 2.

Three men have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray after a loyalist gathering in east Belfast earlier this month.

The incident took place in the Pitt Park area on February 2 and was described as a UVF show of strength.

All three men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.

They were arrested by police investigating the activities of the East Belfast UVF on Wednesday.

Video circulated on social media of the incident at Pitt Park showed more than two dozen men with their faces covered walking through the area, off the Newtownards Road.

Police then arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd. It is understood the gathering was linked to an internal row within the UVF and the arrival of police prevented an attack on a home.

Detectives from PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch and the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted a number of searches in relation to the incident in east Belfast and Lisburn on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.