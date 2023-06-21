Three men charged with alcohol thefts from stores across Co Antrim and Down

Three men have been charged following the theft of a large quantity of alcohol from a number of stores across Co Down and Co Antrim.

The thefts occurred at premises in the Lisburn & Castlereagh and Antrim & Newtownabbey policing districts on Wednesday.

The three men, aged 32, 28 and 21 years, were charged with multiple counts of theft, attempted theft, handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft. They are due to appear Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The PSNI’s lead for Business Crime, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “These charges are the result of great police work from our Auto Crime Team, who carried out the arrests, and Local Policing Teams.

2We want to reassure retailers that we are here to support and work with you to protect your business. We are committed to working with you to reduce business crime and, in particular, shoplifting.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

