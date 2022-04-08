Three men charged with firearm offence following Coleraine crash incident

Three men have all been charged with a number of offences, including the possession of a firearm or imitation firearm, following a crash incident in Coleraine.

Police said the men aged 20, 23 and 63 years old were all charged and are due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI said the charges include possession of firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, theft, criminal damage, handling stolen goods and other motoring offences.

They said the charges followed a road traffic collision on the Drumcroon Road area on Tuesday, alongside a number of other incidents across Counties Armagh, Tyrone and Londonderry on the same day.