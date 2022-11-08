Three men face more than 40 charges as part of multi-million pound money laundering probe

Three men have been charged with a catalogue of offences relating to a multi-million pound fraud and money laundering probe.

The men were detained following searches in Belfast by officers from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit on Monday.

A 40-year-old suspect has been charged with 22 counts of possession of articles for use in frauds, one count of fraud by false representation, two counts of conspiracy, and two counts of entering into an arrangement by virtue of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Another 39-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of articles for use in frauds, one count of conspiracy, and one count of entering into an arrangement by virtue of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Meanwhile a 44-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of possession of articles for use in frauds, one count of conspiracy, and one count of entering into an arrangement by virtue of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

All three are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday December 2.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”