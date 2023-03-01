Three men hurt in suspected knife fight in Co Fermanagh

Three men have been injured during a fight in Mill Line, Derrygonnelly on Tuesday.

The men, aged 36, 39 and 45, sustained head injuries and lacerations thought to have been caused by knives and other weapons. Windows at the property were also smashed.

The 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.

Anyone who was in the Mill Line area at around 8.20pm on Tuesday and witnessed what happened has been asked to contact police in Enniskillen on 101,